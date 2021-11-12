CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,861,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,886. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.56. CureVac has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $151.80.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

