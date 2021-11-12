Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to post earnings per share of $2.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.07 and the lowest is $2.72. Customers Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $9.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $2,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,246 shares of company stock worth $4,315,692. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CUBI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 294,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,948. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.62. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

