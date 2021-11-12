CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.10 Million

Equities analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to announce $115.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.20 million to $116.00 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $118.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $462.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.10 million to $464.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $498.70 million, with estimates ranging from $453.30 million to $524.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVBF shares. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVB Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in CVB Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. CVB Financial has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

