CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,331.72

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,331.72 ($30.46) and traded as high as GBX 2,450 ($32.01). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 2,365 ($30.90), with a volume of 237,768 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,462.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,331.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.26%.

In other CVS Group news, insider Robin Alfonso acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($32.53) per share, for a total transaction of £49,800 ($65,064.02).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

