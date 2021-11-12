CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) shares were down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.10 and last traded at $32.10. Approximately 185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

