CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.900-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $94.02. 3,792,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,247,290. CVS Health has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Truist Securities increased their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.11.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

