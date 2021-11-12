CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.900-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $94.02. 3,792,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,247,290. CVS Health has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Truist Securities increased their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.11.
In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
