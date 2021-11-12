D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $96.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after acquiring an additional 511,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,145,000 after acquiring an additional 122,901 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after acquiring an additional 272,169 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,983,000 after acquiring an additional 104,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,438,000 after buying an additional 57,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

