Danaos (NYSE:DAC) PT Raised to $90.00 at Citigroup

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s current price.

DAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Danaos stock opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. Danaos has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $89.41.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. Danaos had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 156.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaos will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,399,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaos by 1,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

