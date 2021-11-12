DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) CEO Erez Raphael Sells 800 Shares

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) CEO Erez Raphael sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $15,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Erez Raphael also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of DarioHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $577,957.68.

On Monday, November 1st, Erez Raphael sold 25,804 shares of DarioHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $464,730.04.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO opened at $17.48 on Friday. DarioHealth Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $31.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.32.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 14.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 39.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the second quarter worth $111,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

