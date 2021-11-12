Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $11,511,000.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $11,511,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.03. 1,829,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,017. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,378.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Datadog by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 69,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Datadog by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.10.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.