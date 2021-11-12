Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $290 million-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.33 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.390-$0.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $193.03. 1,829,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,378.69 and a beta of 1.05. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $197.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.10.

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $143,566.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,146,311.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 257,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $33,802,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,590,273 shares of company stock valued at $385,608,069. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

