Datto (NYSE:MSP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Datto (NYSE:MSP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Datto updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:MSP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.28. 7,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,376. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.86. Datto has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Datto news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $542,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $417,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,008 shares of company stock worth $2,265,120 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Datto stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 392.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,830 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Datto worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

