David P. Heintzman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David P. Heintzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $272,700.00.

SYBT stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.12.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Barr E S & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 13,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

