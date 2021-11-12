David Stirling Acquires 36 Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider David Stirling acquired 36 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £150.84 ($197.07).

David Stirling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zotefoams alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, David Stirling bought 35 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($195.71).

Shares of Zotefoams stock traded up GBX 9.45 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 433.45 ($5.66). The stock had a trading volume of 3,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. Zotefoams plc has a 1 year low of GBX 351.13 ($4.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 499 ($6.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £210.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 395.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 428.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.