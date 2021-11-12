DCC (LON:DCC) PT Lowered to GBX 7,640

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,783 ($101.69) to GBX 7,640 ($99.82) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,153 ($93.45).

Shares of DCC opened at GBX 6,084 ($79.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 5,178 ($67.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,684 ($87.33). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,187 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,129.78.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

