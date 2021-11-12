DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

DCCPF opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.07. DCC has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $87.61.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

