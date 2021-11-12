Deborah Thomas Sells 20,798 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of HAS opened at $98.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average of $95.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $104.89.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.
