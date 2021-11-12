Deborah Thomas Sells 20,798 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HAS opened at $98.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average of $95.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $104.89.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hasbro by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,240,000 after acquiring an additional 113,625 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Hasbro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.