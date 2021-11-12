Decentralized Machine Learning Price Down 12.4% This Week (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $281,055.47 and $1,829.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00052664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00229349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00089762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

