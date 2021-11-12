Decentralized Vulnerability Platform 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $280,862.00 (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $2.41 million and $280,862.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00053746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.85 or 0.00221055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00090365 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

DVP is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

