Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.

In other Decibel Therapeutics news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,498.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Reid bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,486.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DBTX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

