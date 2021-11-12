Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) PT Lowered to $14.00 at SVB Leerink

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 89.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Decibel Therapeutics news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,498.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurence Reid purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,486.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 130.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 918.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 67,984 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $619,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

