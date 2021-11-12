DeepOnion Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $89.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000679 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00020427 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00016425 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,593,125 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.