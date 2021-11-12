Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Bought by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Deluxe worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,110,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,249,000 after purchasing an additional 553,699 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 312.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 288,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,669,000 after purchasing an additional 198,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 109,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DLX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.86. 185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.70 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

