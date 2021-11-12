DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Announces Earnings Results

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:DMTK traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,401. The company has a market cap of $733.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.77. DermTech has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $84.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DermTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In other DermTech news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $40,749.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $68,724.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,412.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DermTech by 64.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DermTech by 23.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

