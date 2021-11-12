DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 108.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. DermTech has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $711.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.77.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $109,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $42,052.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DermTech by 27.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 62.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at about $847,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

