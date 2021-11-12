Desjardins Comments on Canadian Western Bank’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.58. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$263.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.15 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CWB. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.17.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$41.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.74. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$26.79 and a twelve month high of C$41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total value of C$99,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$291,971.20. Also, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$30,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,017,900. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,205 shares of company stock valued at $473,779.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.62%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.