Desjardins Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Desjardins also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$69.57 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of TSE KRR opened at C$4.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$715.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$4.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.79.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

