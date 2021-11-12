Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $71.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 95.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DISH. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Shares of DISH opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.06.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in DISH Network by 339.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 20,981 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 25.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 86.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

