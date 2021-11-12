Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 800

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AUTO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 684.44 ($8.94).

LON AUTO opened at GBX 706.80 ($9.23) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 53.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 613.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 610.51. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 729.80 ($9.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

