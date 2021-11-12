Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.