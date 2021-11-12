Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.42.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $88,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,410.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,757 shares of company stock worth $2,884,426. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after buying an additional 79,993 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

