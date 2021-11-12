Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €167.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €167.00 ($196.47) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €158.41 ($186.37).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €149.45 ($175.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion and a PE ratio of 23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €128.15 ($150.76) and a twelve month high of €152.65 ($179.59). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €144.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €143.43.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

