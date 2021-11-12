Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Argus

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price raised by Argus from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DVN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.16.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.11. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

