Dfyn Network Hits Market Capitalization of $29.17 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $29.17 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00072500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00074050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00097439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,750.80 or 0.07312818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,967.86 or 1.00003778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 39,394,567 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

