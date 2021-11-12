DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Issues Earnings Results

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $5.51 on Friday. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.92, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
A number of analysts have issued reports on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.
About DHI Group
DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.
