DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €23.65 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($27.82) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.43 ($21.68).

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €16.09 ($18.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.22. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a 1 year high of €16.84 ($19.81).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

