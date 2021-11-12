Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 695,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,616. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.38. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 151,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

