Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Digi International updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DGII traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.00. 242,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,145. The stock has a market cap of $852.78 million, a P/E ratio of 78.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. Digi International has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

