Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Media Solutions had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%. Digital Media Solutions updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:DMS opened at $6.39 on Friday. Digital Media Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Media Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Digital Media Solutions were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

