DigitalBits (XDB) Market Cap Tops $592.22 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001189 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $592.22 million and $2.85 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.53 or 0.00345499 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004559 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

