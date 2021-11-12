Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.29 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%.

NYSE:DDS traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.44. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $364.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 3.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dillard’s stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Dillard’s worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.40.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

