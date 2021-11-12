Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,828 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 114.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,344,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 717,440 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 5.6% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 795,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 980.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,983 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 89,821 shares during the last quarter. 23.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Gregory A. Lang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,818 shares of company stock valued at $495,432. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $278.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.