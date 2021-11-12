Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys New Holdings in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 189.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 654.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 120,451 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 29.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 41.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $5.17 on Friday. Liquidia Co. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $268.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler acquired 117,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $496,392.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

