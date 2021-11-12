Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $72,000 Investment in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HF Foods Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HF Foods Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Foods Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HFFG opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $409.59 million, a P/E ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.50. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.26.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.55 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 0.95%.

HF Foods Group Profile

HF Foods Group, Inc engages in the marketing and distributing of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products. The firm serves the Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers. Its products include Asian specialties, meat and poultry, seafood, commodities, and packaging.

