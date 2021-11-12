Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,930 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 11.19% of Direxion Hydrogen ETF worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HJEN. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 268.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,974 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the first quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

HJEN opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. Direxion Hydrogen ETF has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $26.65.

