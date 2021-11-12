Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796,169 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.27% of Discovery worth $42,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISCA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Discovery by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Discovery by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 15.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

