DNB Markets Lowers SFL (NYSE:SFL) to Hold

DNB Markets downgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of SFL opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. SFL has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.93.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SFL will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SFL by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 228,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SFL by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,078,000 after acquiring an additional 138,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SFL by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SFL by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 217,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

