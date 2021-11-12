DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $227.00 at Piper Sandler

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $221.00 to $227.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH stock opened at $227.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.96. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total transaction of $248,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $2,374,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $3,989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 638.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 130.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.