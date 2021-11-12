DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DoubleVerify updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DV opened at $34.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,606,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $904,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.