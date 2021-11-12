Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 514,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $37,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $3,818,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

RDY stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.45. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

